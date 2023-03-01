First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,318 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,077. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

