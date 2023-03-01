First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.21. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in First Capital by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

