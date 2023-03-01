First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,915 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $26.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,296,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,336. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $196.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.75 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

