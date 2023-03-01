First Trust Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,652 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.79% of Tailwind International Acquisition worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWNI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,259. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

About Tailwind International Acquisition

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

