First Trust Capital Management L.P. Buys 130,308 Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,308 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 1.06% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VII. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 92.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the third quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Price Performance

Shares of VII stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

