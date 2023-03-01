First Trust Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) by 188.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,609 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.52% of GX Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

GX Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,785. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

About GX Acquisition Corp. II

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

