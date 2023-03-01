First Trust Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.94 Million in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 9.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. 4,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,629. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

