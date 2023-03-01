First Trust Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.11 Million in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 509,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,973,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,572,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $991,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Financial Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Financial Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FXCO remained flat at $10.49 on Wednesday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.