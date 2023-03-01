First Trust Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 355,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Frontier Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Frontier Investment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 0.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment by 73.7% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Price Performance

Shares of FICV remained flat at $10.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,723. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Frontier Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Frontier Investment Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

