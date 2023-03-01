First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Position Increased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 122,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,668. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.