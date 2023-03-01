First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

FIF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. 13,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,103. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

