First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
FYX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $85.86. 35,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,059. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $72.24 and a one year high of $94.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
