First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

FYX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $85.86. 35,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,059. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $72.24 and a one year high of $94.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

