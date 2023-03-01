Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,503 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 138,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,084,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 387,866 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 50,575,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,201,211. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

