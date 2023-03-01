Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 141 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.59. 425,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,005. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

