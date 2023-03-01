Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,896. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.