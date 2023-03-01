Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $399,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.46. 680,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,527. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

