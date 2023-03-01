Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,353,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,762,437. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

