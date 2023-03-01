Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,667 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of BioAtla worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in BioAtla by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in BioAtla by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other BioAtla news, Director Sylvia Mcbrinn purchased 3,700 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $30,821.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,011.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BCAB stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 192,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,113. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

