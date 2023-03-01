Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,727,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,063,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,263,000 after buying an additional 91,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,131,000 after buying an additional 59,456 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.19. 85,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,916. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

