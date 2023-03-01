Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173,201 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy accounts for 2.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.84% of Coterra Energy worth $173,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,184,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,906,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after buying an additional 2,629,712 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

CTRA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,128. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.