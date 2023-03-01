Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Frontline’s revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Frontline Stock Performance

NYSE FRO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.32. Frontline has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Frontline alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Frontline by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Frontline

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Read More

