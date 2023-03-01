Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:FRO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. 1,709,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.32. Frontline has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

