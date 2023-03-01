FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 96.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 463,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,184. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 31.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1,678.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.