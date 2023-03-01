FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAW) Short Interest Update

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 213.1% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance

HERAW stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,831. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAW – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,626 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

