Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.43. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 2,087,175 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on YMM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 10.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

About Full Truck Alliance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

