FWL Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 151,511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Performance

REM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. 888,519 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.

