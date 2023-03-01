G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Up 64.2% in February

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the January 31st total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in G Medical Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in G Medical Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

G Medical Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMVD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 168,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,024. G Medical Innovations has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

