General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,836,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of General Electric worth $608,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,725. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,823.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.