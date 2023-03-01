Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 282,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 271,867 shares.The stock last traded at $34.09 and had previously closed at $34.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

