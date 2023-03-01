GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $120.49 Million

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0947 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $120.49 million and $29,871.82 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000158 BTC.

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 1,272,627,300 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09512887 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $34,727.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

