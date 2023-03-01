Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 7,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 10,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.56% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

