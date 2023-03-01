Gode Chain (GODE) Price Down 57.2% Over Last Week

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $448,865.58 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

