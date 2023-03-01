Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Update

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 206.4% from the January 31st total of 381,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Up 0.5 %

GSUN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,461. Golden Sun Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Golden Sun Education Group by 29,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Sun Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Sun Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

