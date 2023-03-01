Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $35.95

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.95, but opened at $34.05. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 141 shares.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.