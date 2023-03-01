Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.92

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.92 and traded as high as C$38.90. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$38.70, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$105.79 million, a P/E ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.69%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

