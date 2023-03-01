Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.60

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.05). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 661,743 shares.

Gulf Marine Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of £46.41 million, a PE ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charbel El Khoury sold 51,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £2,573.20 ($3,105.10). Company insiders own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

