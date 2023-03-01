Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. 958,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,119. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $65,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

