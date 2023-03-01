HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 371.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALEC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. 131,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,318. Alector has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alector by 81.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 331,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 148,924 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 75.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alector by 54.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

