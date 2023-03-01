HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 371.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALEC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.
Alector Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. 131,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,318. Alector has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alector
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alector (ALEC)
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.