Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a growth of 750.4% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSCS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,790. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Heart Test Laboratories

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSCS shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Heart Test Laboratories from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSCS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Heart Test Laboratories by 516.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 129,204 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

