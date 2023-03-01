Hedron (HDRN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Hedron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedron has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedron has a market capitalization of $85.24 million and $631,572.07 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

