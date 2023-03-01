HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $9.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15. HEICO has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $177.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $135,865.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,958,711.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

