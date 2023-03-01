Hermez Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $190.30 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $5.21 or 0.00021920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $190.30 million and approximately $273,048.67 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00041740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00030906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002187 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022382 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00218615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,763.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.16944606 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $280,282.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

