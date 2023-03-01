Hive (HIVE) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Hive has a total market capitalization of $209.02 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hive has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 462,527,424 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars.

