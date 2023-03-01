holoride 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $134,926.75 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. holoride has a total market cap of $30.72 million and approximately $134,926.75 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.96 or 0.06980504 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00074164 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00028718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00053787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025705 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.05167006 USD and is up 4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $164,304.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.