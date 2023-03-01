Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,600 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the January 31st total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $201,297.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,772.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $52,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,857.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $201,297.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,772.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $305,018 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRZN traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 436,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,392. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $314.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

