Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.86

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.86 and last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 169248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

Separately, Argus raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

