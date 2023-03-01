Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Up 416.7% in February

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 416.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Hyve Group stock remained flat at $0.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK.

