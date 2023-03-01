ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Earnings Results

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.68%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. ICF International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.45 EPS.

ICF International Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of ICFI traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.89. 78,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,024. ICF International has a 12-month low of $85.16 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

About ICF International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ICF International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

