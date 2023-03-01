ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Earnings Results

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.68%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. ICF International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.45 EPS.
ICF International Stock Up 8.4 %
Shares of ICFI traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.89. 78,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,024. ICF International has a 12-month low of $85.16 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICF International (ICFI)
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.