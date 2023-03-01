ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.930 billion to $2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. ICF International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.45 EPS.

ICF International Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $8.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,024. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.27 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ICF International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

