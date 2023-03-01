iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.70

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $3.89. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 12,890 shares trading hands.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Down 3.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.
iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group
About iClick Interactive Asia Group
iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company engaged in the provision of an online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.