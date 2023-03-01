iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.70

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $3.89. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 12,890 shares trading hands.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34,283 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company engaged in the provision of an online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.